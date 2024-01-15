Liverpool mayor: Everton face double jeopardy in process where fairness is called into question

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Metro Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram arrives ahead of his appearance at the Covid Inquiry on November 27, 2023 in London, England. The UK’s Mayors of London, Manchester, and Liverpool will be questioned at phase 2 of the Covid-19 Inquiry over decision-making in Downing Street during the pandemic. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram has lambasted the decision by the Premier League to charge Everton and Nottingham Forest with overspending.

The Premier League clubs were slapped with charges on Monday with the league stating: “Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

“This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23.”

But Rotheram, who called Everton’s 10-point deduction earlier in the season “ludicrous”, has said Monday’s charges raise issues about the transparency and fairness of the process.

“The Premier League’s announcement today means that Everton Football Club potentially face being penalised twice within the same season for alleged breaches covering the same period,” he said on X.

“In short, the club is facing double jeopardy.

“I have supported Everton in their appeal so far because I have grace concerns about the transparency of the process and the severity of the penalty being applied. The punishment does not fit the crime.

“It is not about one club but enduring that our game is open and fair in its treatment of all clubs.

“It is difficult to see how anybody can have any confidence in a process as opaque as this.

“Unlike the EFL or other sporting leagues around the world, the Premier League has not published a framework for sanctions.

“Until that is rectified the fairness and transparency of the whole process will be called into question.”

Both clubs have been referred to an independent commission to rule on the charges, which relate to a three-year cycle ending 2022-23, and decide on any possible punishment.

The hearing and any appeals are due to be completed before the end of the season as part of the Premier League’s new expedited process.