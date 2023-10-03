Everton could be sued for £300m by Leeds, Leicester and Burnley, reports

Premier League club Everton and their proposed owners 777 Partners could be sued for £300m by Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley should they be found guilty of breaching spending rules. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The trio of clubs – two in the Championship and one in the Premier League – could chase the Toffees in court should they be found to have avoided relegation by breaking Premier League spending rules.

The Mail reports that Everton’s proposed new owners, American investment group 777 Partners, have received a letter from Leeds, Leicester and Burnley via the Premier League asking the multi-club ownership firm whether they know of intentions to sue depending on an independent tribunal outcome on 25 October.

Everton facing questions

Everton were referred in March by the Premier League over potential breaches of financial fair play rules with five clubs, including Southampton and Nottingham Forest, stating how the charges should have been heard and dealt with last season, before the likes of Leicester, Leeds and the Saints were relegated to the second tier of English football.

The Toffees’ March charges showed that published accounts for last season saw them lose £313.5m across the previous three seasons, well over the FFP limit even with Covid-19 allowances taken into account.

777 Partners are set to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri, who has grown in unpopularity among fan groups over recent seasons.

If the American investment firm were successful in their purchase of the Merseyside club, who are set to move into a new stadium in time for the 2025 season, Everton would join the likes of Genoa, Standard Liege and Hertha BSC in the 777 portfolio.

Everton host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.