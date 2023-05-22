Everton in exclusivity agreement with with MSP Sports Capital

Struggling Premier League club Everton have reportedly entered into an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital surrounding a potential £600m sale of the Toffees. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche’s men are currently laying towards the bottom of the Premier League with one game – at home to Bournemouth next Sunday – remaining in their campaign.

City A.M. understands that MSP Sports Capital appear to have jumped rivals 777 Partners and been able to enter an exclusivity agreement with Everton.

The Toffees are currently owned by British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri and have faced protests from fans throughout the season in related to their ownership.

If they’re relegated, it will be the first time Everton have been out of the top flight in 72 years.

Previous reports have suggested that Miami-based 777 Partners were favourites to close a deal with a senior figure at the firm confirming to City A.M. last month that they were looking at “interesting assets” when asked about Everton.

777 Partners were reported to have wanted a Premier League guarantee in order for them to buy the club.

But it looks as if MSP Sports Capital, who were once linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur, have won the race.

A senior 777 Partners figure added last month: “There’s a general investment thesis around being around storied franchises, being around places where we think there’s a lot of opportunity that either hasn’t been captured or we think we can bring value,” they added.

“For sure you can apply that investment thesis to a football club if you want to in the UK. That’s about all I can say about that.”

Everton have been approached for comment.