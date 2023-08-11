Premier League clubs milking maximum possible cash out of away fans

Every home club this weekend is charging the top billing of £30 for adult away tickets, except one.

Arsenal are charging the 3,001 Nottingham Forest fans making the trip to the capital £28.50 for their Saturday lunch time kick-off, but that’s nothing to do with the club feeling charitable to one of the league’s most solid away groups.

It’s the club not being able to charge away fans more than fans in the blocks adjacent to the away end, which is £28.50.

So all home teams this weekend – Burnley, Arsenal, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Brighton, Everton, Newcastle, Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester United – are charging to the max for adults. But what about kids?

Youth tickets are slightly all over the place, with some clubs categorising youths as under-21, others under-18 and some 18-21.

Burnley are asking for £20 for U18s from City fans while Brighton are charging £18 for their clash against Luton, Brentford £10 and Manchester United £25. Everton are pricing their U18s at £20 while Newcastle are setting a charge of £19.