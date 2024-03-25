Nottingham Forest appeal points deduction but remain in Premier League relegation zone for now

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 2: Nottingham Forestfans prior to kick-off during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC at City Ground on March 2, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have lodged an appeal against their recent points deduction imposed by a commission.

The independent body ruled that the Premier League club breached the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and docked Nuno Espírito Santo’s side four points, pushing them into the Premier League’s bottom three.

In a statement, the club said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the Club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“The club will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Last week the club said they were “extremely disappointed” with the decision to rule that their losses to 2022-23 breached the allowance of £61m by £34.5m.

This follows a deduction imposed on Everton which was later reduced on appeal.

The Profit and Sustainability Rules stipulate that clubs can make a loss of £105m over three seasons, or £35m per season assessed, but Forest were only given a threshold of £61m due to two of their three assessed seasons being when the club were in the second division Championship.

The current points deduction sees Nottingham Forest 18th in the Premier League table on 21 points.

Burnley and Sheffield United sit below them on 17 and 14 points respectively while Luton Town on 22 points, Everton on 25 points and Brentford on 26 points are all in the fight to avoid relegation from the top-flight.

