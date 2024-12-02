Fiorentina issue update on player who collapsed during Serie A match

Fiorentina said Edoardo Bove was awake and alert following his collapse on Sunday

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is “awake, alert and oriented” in hospital, the Italian club have said, following his alarming on-field collapse which saw their match with Inter Milan abandoned on Sunday.

The 22-year-old went to ground with a little over 15 minutes gone of the Serie A fixture and quickly received medical assistance as distressed players from both sides formed a protective screen around him.

In an update on his condition on Monday, the Florence club said: “ACF Fiorentina has announced that Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning. He is currently awake, alert and oriented.

“He has spoken with his family, club management, the coach and his team-mates, who all rushed to go and see him as soon as they heard the good news. Further tests will be carried out in the coming days to establish what led to the critical situation that took place.

“The doctors at Careggi University Hospital who are treating the player have confirmed that diagnostic tests are ongoing. Fiorentina would like to thank Careggi University Hospital and all of the doctors and staff for the wonderful humanity and professionalism they have shown.

“The club would also like to thank the wider Fiorentina family and the entire world of football who, during this difficult time, have shown their great sympathy and care through their messages and support, which have been of great comfort both to the club and Edoardo and his family.”

Bove, who is at Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Roma, was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care on Sunday.

Fiorentina club president Rocco Commisso said on Sunday night: “Forza Edoardo, we’re with you. You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to the boy’s family during these moments.”