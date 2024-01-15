Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with overspending by Premier League

The Premier League has referred Everton and Forest to an independent commission

Everton and Nottingham Forest face possible points deductions after being charged with breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The development is particularly bad news for Everton, who have already been docked 10 points this season for infringements in previous years.

Both clubs have been referred to an independent commission to rule on the charges, which relate to a three-year cycle ending 2022-23, and decide on any possible punishment.

The hearing and any appeals are due to be completed before the end of the season as part of the Premier League’s new expedited process.

Everton, who have made £400m in losses over the last four years, said the fact they were being charged for two overlapping periods showed “a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules”.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL,” the club said.

“As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”

Forest, who signed 30 players in 2022-23 following their promotion from the Championship, also confirmed they had been charged.

“Nottingham Forest acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules,” they said.

“The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution.”

The Premier League said Everton and Forest had “each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules”.

It added: “In accordance with Premier League Rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, who will appoint separate Commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The proceedings are heard in private with the Commissions’ final decisions made public on the Premier League’s website. The League will make no further comment until that time.”