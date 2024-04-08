Everton handed another points deduction as Premier League relegation fears deepen

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 06: A general view of the Everton badge on the outside of the stadium before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 6, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Everton have been docked two more points after being found guilty of a further breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PRSs).

The decision, which relates to a three-year period ending last season, drops the Toffees one place to 16th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

It follows another charge relating to the period ending in 2021-22 for which they initially received a 10-point deduction that was reduced to six points on appeal.

“An independent Commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23,” the Premier League said.

“Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6m, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the Commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

“The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”

Everton said they had “begun the preparations to appeal the Commission’s decision”.

“The club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the club’s breach,” Everton added.

“Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied. The club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.”