​​Who owns Everton? How much did Moshiri pay in 2016?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Farhad Moshiri, owner of Everton looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of Everton?

British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri owns Everton.

Moshiri became a majority shareholder in 2018 when he bought shares from Bill Kenwright and other shareholders including Robert Earl, then director Jon Woods and Arthur Abercromby.

Moshiri had business ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The pair jointly owned a stake in Arsenal before Moshiri sold his stake to the oligarch as he invested in Everton in 2016.

The estate of the late Bill Kenwright owns a small stake in the club, while more than two hundred members also own shares.

In September 2023, American private equity group 777 Partners signed an agreement to acquire Moshiri’s full stake in Everton.

777 Partners is one of the world’s largest multi-club ownership groups as it currently has shareholdings in seven clubs.

Six months on from the deal announcement, it is still awaiting approval from the Premier League. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is reported to have given clearance to the group.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

Farhad Moshiri 94.1% Estate of Bill Kenwright CBE 1.3% Other shareholders 4.6%

Who are the directors and chairman of Everton?

Everton’s board of directors includes interim chief executive Colin Chong, director John Spellman and owner Farhad Moshiri.

Chong joined the club in 2016. He is overseeing Everton’s move to its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool.

John Spellman and Farhad Moshiri are listed as non-executive directors. According to the Everton website, Spellman has experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

The late Bill Kenwright was the club’s chairman.

The club’s board of directors changed at the end of the 2022-23 season. Its chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance officer Grant Ingles and director Graeme Sharp left the club.

What is Moshiri’s net worth?

Farhad Moshiri’s net worth is $2.7bn, according to Forbes.

Moshiri distanced himself from Usmanov following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He stepped down from the board of Usmanov’s holding company in the same month of the invasion.

When did Moshiri buy Everton and who was the previous owner?

Moshiri bought a stake of 49.9 per cent in Everton in 2016.

He bought Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl’s shares and reduced the shareholding of Bill Kenwright and former director Jon Woods.

The deal was reportedly worth around £200m.

Moshiri increased his shareholding in Everton to over 68 per cent in 2018 before another increase to 94 per cent in 2022.

Kenwright owned 26 per cent of shares in the club before the change in ownership in 2016. He acquired Everton in 1999.

What is Moshiri’s record as Everton owner?

Everton have managed to retain their place in the Premier League since Moshiri’s takeover.

But the club has been in a period of decline over the last few years, playing in consecutive relegation battles.

They are also facing significant financial pressures.

The Premier League deducted six points from the club in the 2023-24 season for breaching financial rules over losses of £370m between 2018 and 2021.

Everton’s plans to build a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool have also come with significant problems as the costs have exceeded initial estimates.

They are only expected to move to the new stadium in 2025.

777 Partners has loaned the club funds to help it meet its payment commitments.