Multiple US investors signal interest in £350m deal with Farhad Moshiri for Everton

Everton are 94 per cent owned by Farhad Moshiri but reportedly attracting US interest

Everton are the latest Premier League club to attract interest from US investors, according to reports.

The Merseyside club have made huge losses under owner Farhad Moshiri, who has spent heavily on players in a failed attempt to restore the Toffees to former glories.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also hit Everton, who have been forced to cut sponsorship deals with a number of companies connected to sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

Three US parties have approached Moshiri about investing in Everton in deals that would value the club at around £350m, reports the Daily Mail.

Moshiri owns 94 per cent of Everton, having initially paid £200m for a 49 per cent stake and subsequently increased his shareholding.

The club has already begun work on a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which is expected to cost at least £500m.

Chelsea are currently the subject of a four-way bidding contest to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, who has also been sanctioned for his links to the Kremlin.

Three of the four bids are fronted by US sports investors – Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca – while the other is believed to be backed by Americans Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who are already shareholders at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are expected to fetch more than £2bn and could even set a record for the biggest deal for a sports team, if the value exceeds £2.5bn.

Everton announced earlier this month that they made a loss of £121m for last season, taking their cumulative losses for the last three seasons past £370m.

They remain in danger of being relegated from the Premier League next month, which would severely dent their income.

Everton’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday leaves them one place above the relegation zone.