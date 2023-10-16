777 Partners “right people” for Everton, says Moshiri

777 Partners “right people” for Everton, says Moshiri (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners “the right people” to take over the Merseyside club, according to the team’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The British-Iranian businessman has agreed a deal with 777 Partners for the US investment firm to buy his 94 per cent stake in the Toffees but there have been concerns over the deal.

The deal is set to face scrutiny from the Football Association and Premier League, as well as the Financial Conduct Authority.

The firm’s sporting portfolio includes stakes in the British Basketball League and dominant team London Lions as well as football clubs including Sevilla, Melbourne Victory, Genoa and Hertha Berlin.

Fans at the German club have been critical of 777 Partners, and have protested against the group.

“The more time that I have spent with the 777 team, the more my confidence increases that we have found the right people to take the club forward in the modern era,” Moshiri told Sky Sports.

“They are highly professional and deliver exactly when they say they will, and I look forward to them achieving all their regulatory approvals and proceeding to completion on the timetable we set.”

Josh Wander, 777 co-founder, said: “We’re humble enough to acknowledge that we don’t always get everything right the first time and we have learned a lot over the past few years.

“At the same time, I would challenge anyone to say we have not improved the sporting and financial performance of every club we’ve invested in, and done so in a fairly short period of time.”