Ukraine: Everton suspend arrangements with Russian linked billionaire

Billionaire Alisher Usmanov has been sanctioned by the European Union while Everton have suspended ties with the Uzbek-born oligarch (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Premier League side Everton have suspended their commercial sponsorship arrangements with all Alisher Usmanov owned companies.

The Russian billionaire is on a list of people who have had their assets frozen by the European Union in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov owns USM Holdings, who sponsor Everton’s training ground and has Everton owner Farhad Moshiri as its chair.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine.

“This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.

“The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.”

The UK government have not yet sanctioned Usmanov.

Everton sit just one point above the relegation zone in 17th place and play Boreham Wood in the FA Cup tomorrow evening.