Nottingham Forest fall into relegation zone after receiving points deduction

Chris Wood is reacting after a missed opportunity at goal during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after being docked four points for breaking the competition’s financial rules.

Forest chiefs admitted the breach of profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) but argued that there were mitigating factors. They can appeal the decision.

They and Everton were both charged in January with PSR breaches relating to the period ending last season. Forest’s hearing took place earlier this month.

The punishment leaves the Midlands club in 18th place in the table, one point behind Luton Town with nine games remaining.

Their form is also a worry, with Forest taking just five points from their nine Premier League fixtures since the turn of the year.

Everton received a 10-point deduction earlier this season, reduced to six on appeal, for breaching PSR in the period ending 2021-22.

They face losing further points for breaches relating to the period ending 2022-23.

More follows.