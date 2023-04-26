Forest fuel survival hopes as Hammers and Chelsea lose in Premier League

Nottingham Forest recovered from a one goal deficit to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 last night to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and keep their Premier League survival hopes alive. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest recovered from a one goal deficit to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 last night to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and keep their Premier League survival hopes alive.

The home side went behind at the City Ground to a Facundo Buonanotte goal after Solly March’s effort was saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas but only into the path of the 18-year-old for the South American to put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute.

Forest answer call

Forest were behind for just 10 minutes, however, after Brighton defender Pascal Gross found his own net to offer the home side a chance at victory.

Steve Cooper’s men took that chance in the 69th minute when Danilo stole the ball, as Brighton looked to play out from the back, and found the bottom left of the net. Forest made certain of the result in the 92nd minute through a Morgan Gibbs-White penalty following a Lewis Dunk handball.

The result lifts Nottingham Forest above Everton and Leicester City to 17th in the Premier League table with five games of their campaign remaining.

Chelsea winless

Elsewhere in the Premier League Chelsea remain without a win under interim manager Frank Lampard after a César Azpilicueta own goal and a late Bryan Mbeumo shot handed Brentford a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. The result means Chelsea are without a win since a 3-1 victory over Leicester nine games ago.

The win moves Brentford above Fulham and into ninth position in the Premier League table.

Hammers down

West Ham United’s run of five matches unbeaten in all competitions came to an end last night as Liverpool recovered from 1-0 down to beat the Hammers 2-1.

Lucas Paqueta scored for the hosts at the London Stadium before Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip netted to hand Liverpool the three points.