Nottingham Forest VAR given spot at Euro 2024

Stuart Attwell, the VAR at the centre of a sensational social media storm started by Nottingham Forest, will officiate at this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament having been named among the video assistant referees for the European championships.

Attwell denied Forest three penalties in their 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday before the losing team accused the official of being “a Luton fan” in an astonishing attack on social media.

But with the PGMOL, the professional refereeing body in England, agreeing to release the audio that led to the three decisions Attwell has been named among the group heading to Germany in June.

He will be joined by the man who refereed the Forest match at the weekend, Anthony Taylor.

Fellow Premier League referee Michael Oliver will also head to the continent alongside VAR David Coote.

Forest rule changes

Nottingham Forest on Monday demanded rule changes to stop officials with perceived allegiances to clubs from taking part in matches that involve their rivals in the table.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Forest said of the audio: “The club has requested this be shared for three key match incidents – Ashley Young’s challenge on Giovanni Reyna (24th minute), Ashley Young’s handball (44th minute) and Ashley Young’s challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi (56th minute).

“We firmly advocate for the broader football community and supporters to have access to the audio and transcript for full transparency, ensuring the integrity of our sport is upheld.”

Liverpool made a similar request last September after a decision that led to calls for the game between them and Spurs to be replayed.

On the appointment of referees for this tournament, Uefa managing director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said: “Uefa Euro 2024 is the pinnacle of European national team football with the best teams competing and that’s why we have selected the best referees to officiate these matches.

“All chosen referees have performed consistently to the highest standards in Uefa’s top competitions, and also in their domestic competitions.

“They have prepared exceptionally well to be in this position and we have full confidence in them to show their quality at the final tournament.”