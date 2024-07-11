Why Euro 2024 final ref got death threats and could be bad news for England

Francois Letexier will referee the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain

The referee who will take charge of England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain, François Letexier, received death threats over a controversial call less than two years ago.

Frenchman Letexier was targeted after he awarded a dubious late penalty to Nice, from which they equalised to earn a 1-1 draw, against Nantes in October 2022.

Nantes coach Antoine Koumbouare, who was also furious at having penalty claims of their own turned down by Letexier, accused the official of “dishonesty”.

“A referee is used to being judged on his technical decisions, but we are less accustomed to being so on his probity and his honesty,” Letexier said at the time.

“As soon as they are addressed to the man, the criticisms have collective consequences which should not be minimised, because they reflect on all the referees, in particular the amateurs.

“But there are also individual consequences, the many threats suffered in the course of my profession and on social networks. For the first time, I filed a complaint.”

Why lenient Letexier could be good news for Spain – and bad for England

Letexier, who also works part-time as a bailiff, has refereed in France and Uefa club competitions such as the Champions League but Euro 2024 is his first senior major tournament.

The 35-year-old has been one of the most lenient refs at the competition, whistling for just 19.33 fouls per game. The average is 22.44 while whistle-happy Spaniard Jesu Gil Manzano has blown 29 times per game.

Letexier’s average of 3.33 yellow cards per game is also among the lowest at Euro 2024, which could be good news for a Spain side who have been among the most prolific foulers in Germany.

Spain have committed an average of 13.8 fouls per game, the fourth most of the 24 teams who started the tournament and almost double England’s 8.3 fouls per game.

England were handed a controversial referee for their semi-final with the Netherlands, Felix Zwayer, who had previously clashed with Jude Bellingham over his match-fixing past.

But far from working against Gareth Southgate’s team, Zwayer did them a huge favour by awarding a very generous penalty from which Harry Kane equalised before Ollie Watkins’ late winner.