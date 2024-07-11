Here’s how you can still buy tickets for England v Spain Euro 2024 final

England fans can still buy Euro 2024 final tickets – but they aren’t cheap

Good news for England fans hoping to secure a last-minute ticket to the Euro 2024 final – there is still availability.

The bad news is that unless you have a few thousand pounds burning a hole in your pocket, a seat at the game against Spain in Berlin on Sunday is probably out of reach.

Members of the England Supporters Travel Club are the exception, with some lucky fans selected by a ballot set to be offered a chance to buy seats on Friday.

But for regular punters, tickets are currently sold out on Uefa’s official Euro 2024 ticket portal. Some may become available as the final approaches if any ticket holders put them up for resale, although those are likely to be very rare.

That means England fans may turn to secondary ticketing platforms and strangers offering them on social media in the hope of getting into the final, although these typically involve a significant mark-up on the face value and can be flooded with counterfeits.

The cheapest tickets being offered on secondary platforms on Thursday morning cost £1,642 plus fees. The most expensive general admission, non-hospitality tickets were listed for £12,635 plus fees – each.

Any England supporters willing to fork out for hospitality packages can buy them via the Uefa Euro 2024 website. Prices range from £4,970 plus VAT per person up to £337,000 plus VAT for a 10-person box.

Some hospitality packages are available for less than face value on secondary ticketing platforms, although they come with the risks outlined above.