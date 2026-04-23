bet365 UCL Tickets: Win UEFA Champions League Tickets with bet365

bet365 UCL Tickets: Win UEFA Champions League Tickets with bet365

Football fans who have always dreamed of watching a UEFA Champions League match live should pay close attention to this promotion. bet365 is currently giving customers the chance to win UCL tickets through a dedicated competition. In this expert review, we cover everything you need to know.

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T&Cs: 18+ only. Time limits, geographical restrictions and full T&Cs apply, see website for details. Registration required. Winners will be contacted by email and prizes must be claimed within 24 hours. Closing date 27th April 2026. Digital tickets issued on arrival at hotel in Budapest. 1x double room at the Hilton Budapest Hotel in Budapest, for two nights (between 29th May – 30th May. Travel voucher valid at flightgift.com. Prizes non-transferable. © UEFA. #ad

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GamStop Gambling Commission

bet365 UCL Ticket Competition Overview

The bet365 UCL tickets promotion gives customers the opportunity to win tickets to UEFA Champions League matches. This is a competition-based offer. Users will need to enter for a chance to win rather than claim tickets outright, so football fans who regularly bet at bet365 have a strong reason to keep an eye on the promotions page. Full terms and conditions apply; users should read them carefully before entering.

The prize on offer is UEFA Champions League tickets. Few experiences in football compare to watching a UCL match live. bet365 UCL tickets give winners the chance to experience this first-hand. Details on which specific matches are included, along with any travel or hospitality arrangements, can be found on the bet365 competition landing page.

How to Enter the bet365 UCL Tickets Competition

Follow the steps below to enter the bet365 UEFA Champions League ticket competition.

Head to the bet365 site using the link provided in this article. Log in to your existing bet365 account or create a new one by clicking the Join button. Navigate to the UCL ticket competition page, which can be found via the promotions section. Read the full terms and conditions. Follow the entry instructions listed on the competition page. Wait to find out if you have won.

Please note that specific entry requirements and eligibility criteria may apply. Users should check the competition page directly for the most current details.

bet365 has long been recognised as one of the best online sportsbooks for football betting. The site offers an extensive selection of football betting markets covering the Premier League, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Europa League.

bet365 UCL Tickets and the Champions League 2025/26

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club football competition in the world, and the 2025/26 season features top clubs from across Europe competing for the famous trophy. Matches run from the group stages through to the final. There is no shortage of action for fans and bettors alike. The bet365 UCL tickets promotion ties directly into this excitement, giving customers an added incentive to engage with Champions League betting at bet365.

Live Streaming and In-Play Betting at bet365

One of the standout features of betting on the Champions League at bet365 is the live streaming service. On certain UCL fixtures, users can stream matches in real time directly on the bet365 site or app. This goes hand in hand with in-play betting, which allows customers to place wagers as the action unfolds. Few rival sportsbooks match this combination at the same level of quality.

Champions League Betting Markets at bet365

bet365 offers an impressive range of UCL betting markets. Users can bet on individual matches or on outright markets such as the tournament winner and top goalscorer. Group stage outcomes are also covered. Within individual matches, the selection is vast — some of the available options include:

Match result

Both teams to score

Correct score

First goalscorer

Half-time/full-time

Total goals over/under

Asian handicap

Player specials

This depth of market coverage is one of the reasons bet365 consistently ranks among the top football betting sites.

bet365 Mobile App and UCL Betting

As we have already established, bet365 is an excellent mobile betting site. Customers who want to enter the UCL tickets competition or bet on Champions League matches on the go can do so through the bet365 app, available on both iOS and Android. The app mirrors all the features of the desktop site. Head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for bet365.

Security and Licensing at bet365

Customers at bet365 can relax while betting thanks to the site’s robust security measures. bet365 holds a valid licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), as well as licences from the GBGA and MGA. The site also uses SSL encryption technology and undergoes fair gaming testing. These safeguards ensure that users’ personal and financial information remains protected at all times. When entering competitions such as the bet365 UCL tickets offer, customers can be confident their data is handled securely.

Payment Methods at bet365

Users entering the bet365 UCL tickets competition or placing bets on Champions League matches can utilise a range of payment methods. Available options include Visa Debit and Mastercard. Maestro, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are also supported, alongside PayPal and Paysafecard, among others. Deposit and withdrawal limits are fair, transaction fees are minimal, and processing times remain competitive. All methods offered by bet365 meet the highest security standards.

Customer Support at bet365

Those who have questions about the bet365 UCL tickets promotion or any other aspect of the site can make use of multiple customer support options. bet365 offers live chat and email support. Social media channels, posts, and a detailed help page are also at hand. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The team is knowledgeable, so customers should have no trouble getting the answers they need.

Responsible Gambling

The excitement of the Champions League and the chance to win UCL tickets should not cause users to lose control of their betting habits. Gambling responsibly is of the utmost importance. At bet365, users can find various responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits and time-outs. Session reminders, self-exclusion, and reality checks are also available. Players can contact any of the following resources for additional support.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I enter the bet365 UCL tickets competition?

Head to the bet365 site using the link provided in this article, navigate to the Champions League ticket competition page, and follow the entry instructions listed there. Full T&Cs apply.

Do I need a bet365 bonus code to enter the UCL ticket competition?

No. The UCL ticket competition is separate from the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS welcome offer. Check the competition page for specific entry requirements.

Can I bet on the Champions League at bet365?

Yes. bet365 offers an extensive range of UCL betting markets, including match results, goalscorers, the outright winner, and many more options.

Is the bet365 UCL tickets offer available on mobile?

Yes. Customers can access the competition page and all Champions League betting markets through the bet365 mobile app or mobile browser.

Does bet365 offer live streaming for UCL matches?

On certain Champions League fixtures, users can stream matches live through the bet365 site or app. This feature works alongside in-play betting for a top matchday experience.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.