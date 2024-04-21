Forest BLAST Premier League VAR as “Luton fan” in wild rant on X

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest, reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on April 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have launched an astonishing attack on the VAR from their Premier League match on Sunday, accusing him of being a “Luton fan”.

Forest lost 2-0 in a crucial game against Everton which leaves the Nottingham side teetering on the edge of the relegation zone.

The visitors at Goodison Park were denied three penalties by Anthony Taylor and his VAR Stuart Attwell.

But Forest have sensationally attacked the refereeing group PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) for letting Attwell officiate on the game having accused the VAR of being a Luton fan.

Luton are in a relegation dog fight with Forest to stay up.

“Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept,” a statement read on X, formerly Twitter.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him.

“Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

Reaction to Forest

The Football Away Days account replied: “I can’t believe this is the official account tweeting this.”

Viral Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge said, however: “About time clubs started fighting back! Chelsea should follow suit.”

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail added: “Wow. Just wow” while others mocked the post.

The FA have confirmed they will investigate the post as it calls into question the integrity of the game.