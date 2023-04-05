Nottingham Forest owner backs Steve Cooper despite poor form

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis insists manager Steve Cooper is not about to be sacked despite the club’s poor run of form.

Marinakis, who is on his sixth manager in six years at the City Ground, warned however that results would have to “improve immediately”.

Forest are without a win in the Premier League since 5 February and have picked up just three points in their last nine games.

Cooper ‘remains our manager’

Cooper’s side are looking to avoid relegation from the top flight at the earliest opportunity, having been promoted last year.

They sit 17th in the Premier League table, level on points with Bournemouth one place below them, but are only four points clear of bottom team Southampton.

Marinakis said: “No one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players – to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.”

Cooper and his side have nine matches of the season remaining in which to avoid relegation to the Championship but face a difficult run of games.

Forest are next in action on Saturday against in-form Aston Villa before they play Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford – all top-half teams – later this month.