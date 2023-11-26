Everton supporters decry ‘corrupt’ Premier League in Manchester United game

Everton fans protested against the Premier League, calling it ‘corrupt’ over a points deduction handed to the club

Everton supporters staged a series of protests against the Premier League over their 10-point deduction ahead of yesterday’s match at home to Manchester United.

Thousands of fans took part in a planned march to Goodison Park and branded pink placards inside the ground bearing the Premier League logo and the word “corrupt”.

Everton were punished earlier this month for overspending, plunging them into the relegation zone and leaving them open to claims for compensation from rival clubs.

The protest failed to lift the Toffees, however, as they lost 3-0 to United. Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick, a Marcus Rashford penalty and Anthony Martial lifted United to sixth and kept Everton 19th, five points from safety.

Earlier, Aston Villa came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 and climb above them into the top four of the table.

In a match overshadowed by the passing of former Spurs and England manager Terry Venables at the weekend, the hosts went ahead through Giovani Lo Celso but Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins turned the tables for Villa.

Having gone the first 10 Premier League games unbeaten, Tottenham have now lost three in a row and travel to champions Manchester City next week.