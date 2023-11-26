Terry Venables: Former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager dies aged 80

Terry Venables was best known for managing England at Euro 96

Former England manager Terry Venables has died, aged 80, after a long period of illness, his family have said.

Venables was best known for leading England to the semi-finals of Euro 96 but also managed Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” the Venables family said.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

The statement confirming Venables’ passing was issued on Sunday via the League Managers Association.

“The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables,” they said.

“Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”

Gary Lineker, who played under Venables for England, Spurs and Barcelona, said he was “devastated”.

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the pleaseure and privilege of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed,” Lineker added.

Alan Shearer, who led the line for England at Euro 96, called it “extremely sad news”.

“RIP Boss. I owe you so much,” Shearer said.

Tottenham said: “The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables. Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Venables began his footballing life at Chelsea, where he played more than 200 times before spells at Tottenham, QPR and Palace.

He became manager of Palace in 1976 and took them from the third tier to the top flight before moving to QPR, who he also got promoted to the first division.

Venables won the Spanish league during a spell with Barcelona in the 80s

That success caught the eye of Barcelona, with whom he won the Spanish league and reached the final of the European Cup, earning the nickname El Tel.

On his return to England he took charge at Tottenham, leading a team that included England stars Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne to FA Cup glory in 1991.

Venables’ Tottenham, featuring Gazza and Lineker, won the FA Cup in 1991

He succeeded Graham Taylor as England manager in 1994 and presided over one of the team’s best tournament performances, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 96 as hosts.

Venables left the job soon after, however, and had a stint as Australia boss before spells back in England at Palace, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

