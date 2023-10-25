Everton could be on minus points if points deduction for fair play enforced

The Premier League has recommended a 12-point deduction be slapped on Everton in relation to breaches of Financial Fair Play Regulations. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The Premier League has recommended a 12-point deduction be slapped on Everton in relation to breaches of Financial Fair Play Regulations.

Reports in the Telegraph suggest that the independent commission that rules on financial breaches has been told to impose a heavy sanction.

The Merseyside club were referred by the Premier League to the commission in March over allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season.

At the time Everton said: “The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.”

The club, which recently saw an agreement in principle between current majority owner Farhad Moshiri and American investment firm 777 Partners for the sale of the Premier League outfit, have recorded annual losses for five consecutive years, amounting to a combined total of over £430m.

There have been doubts over the potential sale of the club with the preferred buyers facing a number of questions surrounding how they have run other clubs in which they have stakes in or own, including Hertha Berlin and Genoa.

“We’re humble enough to acknowledge that we don’t always get everything right the first time and we have learned a lot over the past few years,” 777 Partners co-founder Josh Wander recently said of the concerns.

“At the same time, I would challenge anyone to say we have not improved the sporting and financial performance of every club we’ve invested in, and done so in a fairly short period of time.”

A 12-point deduction would leave Everton on minus-five points in this season’s league table.

The Toffees, who aim to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2024, and the Premier League have not yet commented.