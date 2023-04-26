Premier League: City beat Arsenal and inch towards title

Kevin De Bruyne netted a brace as Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-1 last night in the Premier League to close the gap to their title rivals to just two points.

In what many described as the title decider, De Bruyne and John Stones netted before the break before the Belgian midfielder added his second in the 54th minute.

Rob Holding scored a consolation goal for Arsenal before Erling Haaland netted his 49th goal of the season in all competitions.

City are two points behind the Gunners with two games in hand.

City remaining fixtures

Away to Fulham, home to West Ham United, home to Leeds United, Away to Everton, home to Chelsea, away to Brighton and Hove Albion, away to Brentford.

Manchester City also have an FA Cup final on 3 June against Manchester United and two semi-final legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Arsenal remaining fixtures

Home to Chelsea, away to Newcastle United, home to Brighton and Hove Albion, away to Nottingham Forest, home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.