FA to investigate Forest over Twitter rant about ‘Luton fan’ VAR

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: General view inside the stadium as the sun sets prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on January 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Football Association is investigating Nottingham Forest after the Premier League team launched an astonishing social media attack on VAR Stuart Attwell following their 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

Forest conceded two goals in their crucial six-pointer against the Toffees via Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil, to leave them just one point above rivals Luton Town in the relegation zone, but were denied three penalties with VAR Attwell seemingly slapped with the blame.

On social media following the game Forest launched a sensational attack on Attwell, accusing him of being a “Luton fan”.

“Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept,” a statement read on X, formerly Twitter.

“We warned the PGMOL [Premier League refereeing group] that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him.

“Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

The FA are investigating the incident for calling into question the integrity of the game.

Around the Premier League

Elsewhere Liverpool went second in the Premier League, level on points with top side Arsenal but with a worse goal difference, after a 3-1 victory over Fulham in the late kick-off.

Cottager Timothy Castagne cancelled out Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opener before Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota sealed the three points for Liverpool. They and Arsenal have played one fewer match than Manchester City.

Crystal Palace put five past a sorry West Ham side at Selhurst Park to jump Brentford into 15th in the Premier League table.

Jean-Philippe Mateta netted a brace for the Eagles while Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze also got on the scoresheet. Michail Antonio scored for the away side while Palace’s Dean Henderson and Hammer Emerson Palmieri traded own goals.

Aston Villa slashed their odds of featuring in the Champions League next season with a 3-1 victory over a stubborn Bournemouth outfit.

Morgan Rogers, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey scored for Villa as they went six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth in the Premier League table having played two more games than the Londoners.