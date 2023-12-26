In memoriam: Two chancellors, Parky, Sir Bobby, business leaders and celebs we lost in 2023

Those we lost in 2023 include: Henry Kissinger, Sir Bobby Charlton, Betty Boothroyd, Alistair Darling, Nigel Lawson and Sir Michael Parkinson

2023 has been a tumultuous year in many respects, dominated by political instability and a new war in the Middle East, though of course not a shadow on the previous 12 months.

While the previous year was punctuated by the death of Her Majesty the Queen last September, this year we lost some major leaders from the world of politics, including two former chancellors, speakers, diplomats and more.

In sport, we bid farewell to one of the nation’s finest with Sir Bobby Charlton and John Motson, and many left us from the world of business and finance too.

The world was also shocked on hearing about the death of Matthew Perry, star of Friends, and musician Sinead O’Connor, taken far too early after their own personal battles.

As City A.M. looks ahead to the next 12 months, we reflect on those who have departed this year, and the impact they continue to have.

January

David Gold — died aged 86: West Ham United co-chair was the first prominent figure to pass away in the new year. Gold had been joint-chairman of his boyhood club since taking over West Ham with business partner David Sullivan in 2010.

Former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli also died early in January, aged 58 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. The London club paid tribute saying: “You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.”

Over to the world of music, renowned rock guitarist Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died at the age of 78. Shortly after it was announced Lisa Marie Presley, US singer and only child of Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54.

Later in the month, US musician David Crosby, who co-founded two influential rock bands during his career, died at the age of 81.

February

Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at the age of 88. His real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, and he founded the renowned fashion house named after him in 1966.

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, died at the age of 94.

Sir Bernard Ingham, the long-standing press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, died after a short illness. The former reporter, who was 90, died with his family around him.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House of Commons, died at 93. The current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to Lady Boothroyd as “one of a kind”.

“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache,” he said.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd

John Motson, the former BBC commentator who became one of the most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting, died aged 77.

Known affectionately as “Motty”, he combined an encyclopaedic knowledge of football with a palpable love for the sport that was reflected in his work.

Motson, who also became synonymous with his trademark sheepskin coat, left the BBC after a 50-year career in 2018.

March

March started with the unfortunate death of Steve Mackey, the bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, aged 56.

Former France striker Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at a single World Cup proved to be one of football’s most enduring records, also died aged 89.

Jacqueline Gold the boss of lingerie brand Ann Summers also died aged 62. Heartfelt tributes were paid to the businesswoman who passed away following a seven-year battle with cancer, and just months after her father, David Gold.

April

The former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, who oversaw the City’s mid-eighties Big Bang, passed away at 91. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led tributes to the party grandee and leading Brexiteer as an “inspiration” while Boris Johnson marked him as a “giant” of Tory politics.

We picked out some of Lord Lawson’s most famous quotes here, including: “You do not make the poor rich by making the rich poor.”

Nigel Lawson, applauded by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, at the end of his speech during the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Brighton.

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who was widely credited with popularising the mini skirt, also died in April at the age of 93.

“Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties,” a statement said.

The month ended with heartfelt tributes to City grandee Sir Win Bischoff who died at the age of 81 following a short illness.

The German-born banking boss who had top roles at Schroders, chair of Lloyds Banking Group and Citigroup, as well as JP Morgan, enjoyed a 50-year career in both the City and Wall Street.

Sir Win Bischoff

April also saw the passing of two great entertainers.

Jerry Springer died aged 79. The London-born American talk show host became famous in the 1990s for his eponymous talk show where families would go in front of a studio audience to discuss their issues live. Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after a brief illness, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Australian entertainer Barry Humphries died at the age of 89. During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

May

The patriarch of one of Britain’s richest families died at the age of 87. Businessman Srichand Hinduja, whose family topped 2022 Sunday Times Rich List and was said to be worth more than £28 billion, “passed away peacefully”,

Indie giants The Smiths’ announced that bassist Andy Rourke died aged 59, his former bandmate Johnny Marr has said.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans,” Marr said.

June

The month began with the unfortunate death of long-time Diageo boss Sir Ivan Menezes aged 63.

The Indian-born business leader passed away days after he was rushed into hospital for emergency surgery, for medical issues including a stomach ulcer.

Diageo boss Sir Ivan Menezes

Menezes joined Diageo at its creation in 1997 and held many senior positions in a career spanning over 25 years at the company.

Margaret McDonagh, Labour’s first female general secretary, died at the age of 61. The politician, who sat in the House of Lords as Baroness McDonagh, was described as an “unstoppable force of nature” and a “tireless champion for women” as tributes were paid.

Former Italian premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86. He was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption.

July

American crooner and jazz singer Tony Bennett died at the age of 96. He became the torchbearer for the Great American Songbook over his seven-decade career, best known for his 1962 classic I Left My Heart In San Francisco which was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 1994.

From one singing legend to another, Sinead O’Connor sadly died this year following a long battle with poor mental health.

Sinead O’Connor (Wikipedia/Source https://www.flickr.com/photos/ledgard/14828633401/ Author: Bryan Ledgard/CC BY 2.0 DEED)

O’Connor was 56 and will be remembered most fondly for her 1990 cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U. She retired from the music industry in 2021, having released 10 studio albums, with one more to come posthumously, called No Veteran Dies Alone.

O’Connor had said her mother mentally and physically abused her as a child, which led to lifelong mental health struggles. O’Connor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the mid-2000s and spoke publicly about how she had attempted suicide. She had also been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

The month also saw the death of co-founder of investment app Nutmeg, Nick Hungerford, who died at the age of 43 having been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2019.

Hungerford set up Elizabeth’s Smile a few months ago, which provides resources for children who lose a parent.

August

Sir Michael Parkinson died aged 88, as tributes flowed in for the TV talk show host.

The chat show host interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout his illustrious career – with names such as Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann on the list.

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV because of his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.

September

Weeks before the latest series of the Crown got underway, it was announced that former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed had passed away aged 94.

The businessman, whose late son Dodi had a relationship with Princess Diana, had been described as “an extraordinary tour de force” following his passing.

Harry Potter stars were left distraught at the end of September following the death of star Michael Gambon, the actor who portrayed Dumbledore.

The 82-year-old passed away after a short bout of pneumonia in hospital, his family has said in an announcement.

Gambon played the Hogwarts school headmaster Professor Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

October

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton died aged 86, leaving only one remaining member of the World Cup-winning side from 1966.

Charlton was a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team and also enjoyed a stellar career with Manchester United between 1956 and 1973, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

The former Manchester United player also survived the Munich air disaster in 1958 after being pulled from the burning aeroplane.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with dementia and his death means Sir Geoff Hurst is the last surviving 1966 World Cup winner.

The UK was also shocked when Nottingham Panthers ice hockey team star Adam Johnson died while in action on the ice. The team said they were “truly devastated” at the death after his neck was slashed with a skate during a game on Saturday.

Johnson, 29, received emergency treatment on the ice after the incident against Sheffield Steelers and was taken to hospital but the Panthers announce that attempts to save the American former NHL star’s life had been in vain.

November

Warren Buffett’s trusted confidante Charlie Munger died at age 99, leaving a void at Berkshire Hathaway that investors said would be impossible to fill despite the conglomerate’s well-established succession plan.

Berkshire said Munger died peacefully at a hospital in California, where he lived. No cause was given. Munger would have turned 100 on Jan. 1.

From one almost-centenarian to another who just made it past the mark. Henry Kissinger, the US secretary of state who dominated foreign policy under former presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, died aged 100, his consulting firm Kissinger Associates said.

Henry Kissinger, the US secretary of state who dominated foreign policy under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, died aged 100.

Former US president George W Bush paid tribute, saying in a statement he and his wife Laura will miss Mr Kissinger’s “wisdom, his charm and his humour.”

“America has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs with the passing of Henry Kissinger,” Mr Bush said.

The world was also shocked when actor and comedian Matthew Perry, famed for his starring role in the TV series Friends, passed away.

All five former lead stars joined together to post a united statement in the days following his death, while former co-stars also paid personal tributes.

Jennifer Aniston has shared a touching tribute to her former co-star Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston wrote on social media: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc also paid tribute. Schwimmer, who played Ross, said: “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

Shane MacGowan, Pogues legend, was announced dead aged 65. Read our very own Steve Dinneen’s heartfelt tribute to the musician, from scuffles at the cinema to The Fairytale of New York.

Former Labour Chancellor Alistair Darling also passed away at the end of the month, aged 70, as tributes poured in from across the political divide.

The veteran politician led the Treasury under Prime Minister Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2010, and stood as an MP from 1987 to 2015.

The chancellor during the financial crisis, Darling was heralded for his stewardship of the UK economy, including by current chancellor Jeremy Hunt and former prime ministers, David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling hugs his wife Maggie outside number 11 Downing Street on March 24, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Russell Norman, one of the UK’s best known chefs, died of cardiac arrest aged just 57. He was known for his popular Polpo chain, sister restaurants Spuntino and Polpetto, as well as his TV appearances on Saturday Kitchen.

Before the close of the month, one of England’s most-loved football managers sadly passed away aged 80 also. Tributes were paid to the legendary Terry Venables, who managed the Three Lions as they competed in Euro 96.

December

The year closed out with the death of actor Andre Braugher, known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt in the Fox/NBC police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He died aged 61 from lung cancer, just months after being diagnosed.