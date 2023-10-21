Sir Bobby Charlton: England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend dies aged 86

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, his family have announced.(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, his family have announced.

Charlton was a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team and also enjoyed a stellar career with Manchester United between 1956 and 1973, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.



“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

A Manchester United statement read: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Charlton’s career included domestic, European and international trophies.

The former Manchester United player also survived the Munich air disaster in 1958 after being pulled from the burning aeroplane.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with dementia and his death means Sir Geoff Hurst is the last surviving 1966 World Cup winner.