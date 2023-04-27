Jerry Springer dead: London born legendary talk show host dead at 79

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 16: Jerry Springer attends the “Klondike” series premiere at Best Buy Theater on January 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

The London-born American talk show host became famous in the 1990s for his eponymous talk show where families would go in front of a studio audience to discuss their issues live.

Springer would end each show with an inspirational word of wisdom about how we live our lives. The speeches would often go ‘viral’ by being shared on various competitor television channels in an era before social media.

The Jerry Springer show ran from September 30, 1991, and July 26, 2018.

Springer was also a journalist, actor, lawyer and politician, serving as a Mayor of Cincinnati in the 1970s.

Prior to Springer’s broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, he was a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

Family spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after a brief illness, the statement added.

Springer was born in a London Underground station on February 13 1944, while it was being used as a bomb shelter.

His family – who had fled from Germany to England during the Holocaust – later settled in the Queens borough of New York City.

At Tulane University, Springer studied political science and went on to get a law degree from Northwestern University.

On his Twitter profile, he called himself “talk show host, ringmaster of civilisation’s end”.

Springer was married to Micki Velton. They had a daughter, Katie, and divorced in 1994.

There are plans for a funeral and a memorial, his agent added.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, people should make a donation or an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organisation in tribute to Springer signing off his talk shows with the phrase: “Take care of yourself, and each other.”

Press Association – Charlotte McLaughlin