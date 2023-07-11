Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford has died aged 43

Co-founder of investment app Nutmeg, Nick Hungerford, has died at the age of 43 having been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2019.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Nick’s death,” his charity said in a statement today.

“In loving memory of our founder, our work to make sure grieving children reach their full potential continues. Nick’s smile will inspire us, always.”

Hungerford set up Elizabeth’s Smile a few months ago, which provides resources for children who lose a parent.

Tributes poured in from across the sector he helped to transform. Nutmeg, the firm he founded in 2011, said Hungerford was “one of Britain’s most successful fintech entrepreneurs”.

“On behalf of all Nutmeg colleagues, past and present, we are incredibly proud of the journey Nick started,” the firm said.

Hungerford set up Nutmeg, the digital wealth manager, back in 2011. In 2021, it was bought by JP Morgan for £700m and incorporated into its Chase brand.

“Nick’s contributions to the world of investing were truly transformative. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Nick’s family and loved ones,” chief executive of Moneyfarm Giovanni Dapra said.