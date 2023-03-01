Just Fontaine: Record-breaking former France footballer and World Cup icon dies, aged 89

Just Fontaine (centre) scored 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, a record which still stands

Former France striker Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at a single World Cup proved to be one of football’s most enduring records, has died aged 89.

Fontaine scored 30 goals in just 21 appearances for France, including a hat-trick on his debut, before his career was cut short by injury at the age of 28.

The Morocco native also played for clubs USM Casablanca, Nice and, most notably, Stade de Reims, where he netted 122 times in 131 games.

Read more Fifa pick Saudi Arabia for next Club World Cup

But he is best known for his performances at the 1958, where his return of 13 goals in six matches set a benchmark that stands to this day and helped France to finish third.

That haul also means Fontaine is the fourth highest scorer in men’s World Cup history, after Miroslav Klose, Brazil’s Ronaldo and Gerd Muller – all of whom played at multiple tournaments.

In the club game he won two French league titles and a domestic cup with Reims, who he helped to become one of the continent’s best teams, reaching the final of the 1959 European Cup final.

His individual honours included the 1958 World Cup golden boot, third place in the Ballon d’Or and a spot in Pele’s list of the best 125 greatest living footballers, named in 2004.

After being forced into early retirement by recurring injury in 1962, Fontaine embarked on a career in management with mixed results.

He took charge of France for just two games but, after spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, helped Morocco to third at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.