Former BBC sports commentator John Motson dies, aged 77

Commentator John Motson covered 10 football World Cups in a 50-year career in sports broadcasting

John Motson, the former BBC commentator who became one of the most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting, has died aged 77.

Known affectionately as “Motty”, he combined an encyclopaedic knowledge of football with a palpable love for the sport that was reflected in his work.

Motson, who also became synonymous with his trademark sheepskin coat, left the BBC after a 50-year career in 2018.

Read more FA Cup: Fifth round draw and when ties are played

He joined the corporation full-time in 1968 and got his big break four years later when he commentated on Hereford’s FA Cup win over Newcastle United.

Motson’s commentary of Ronnie Radford’s long-range goal are almost as much a part of English football folklore as the shock result itself.

He was behind the microphone for the BBC’s coverage of the biggest matches from 1979 to 2008, including 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

Motson racked up around 2,500 live commentaries and became the most famous voice on the BBC’s flagship football show Match of the Day.

He was awarded the OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2001.