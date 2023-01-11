Guitarist Jeff Beck is dead at 78

Jeff Beck (Wikipedia/Author Egghead06/Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0))

Renowned rock guitarist Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died at the age of 78, his family has said.

The Grammy award-winning musician died “peacefully” on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis.

A statement posted on the musician’s official Twitter page read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Press Association – Reporters