Songs to return to Tiktok as it strikes licensing deal with Universal Music

Tiktok and Universal Music have struck a deal to return songs by popular artists like Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to the social media site.

Songs by artists represented by Universal Music Group are set to reappear on Tiktok as the firms announced they have struck a new licensing deal.

In January, Universal withdrew its extensive song library from Tiktok amid payment negotiation disputes.

In an open letter, Universal said it wanted “appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.”

Now, the two companies have reached an agreement that will bring back songs by popular artists including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Drake to the social media platform.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Group, said: “This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetization.”

Universal was also concerned about the rising number of recordings generated by artificial intelligence (AI), which it claimed Tiktok was allowing to flood its platform.

As part of the new deal, Tiktok and Universal plan to collaborate to ensure artists and songwriters are protected from AI use. Tiktok has committed to removing unauthorised AI-generated music from its platform and introducing tools to improve artist and songwriter attribution.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music business development, said: “We are delighted to welcome UMG and UMPG back to TikTok. We look forward to working together to forge a path that creates deeper connections between artists, creators, and fans.

“In particular, we will work together to make sure that AI tools are developed responsibly to enable a new era of musical creativity and fan engagement while protecting human creativity.”

The agreement also includes plans for both media companies to seize further monetisation opportunities using Tiktok’s push into e-commerce.

Shou Chew, chief executive of TikTok, said: “Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group.

“We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community.”