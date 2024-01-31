Universal to pull songs from TikTok while demanding protection from ‘harmful effects of AI’

Universal Music plans to strip its extensive song library from Tiktok amid a raging row over failed payment negotiations.

The songs giant has accused the short video clip app of unfair practices, seeking to pay significantly less than other platforms for access to its catalogue.

In an open letter, Universal said it wanted “appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.”

The departure will leave Tiktok without hits by major artists like Taylor Swift and Drake.

Despite Tiktok’s massive user base of over a billion, it contributes only one per cent to Universal’s total revenue, according to the music group.

Universal said there is a need for fair compensation for artists and songwriters, especially as concerns grow over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on creators.

“TikTok is allowing the platform to be flooded with AI-generated recordings,” Universal added.

The label said it will stop licensing content to Tiktok when its current contract expires today.

Tiktok has hit back saying: “It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.

“Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent,” it added.