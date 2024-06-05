Tiktok: Chinese-owned app hit with cyber attack as CNN, Paris Hilton and Sony targeted

Tiktok said it has been “collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures”.

Hackers have targeted high-profile accounts on Tiktok, with reality star Paris Hilton, tech company Sony and US news network CNN reportedly among those targeted, as the short video app faces scrutiny in the west.

Tiktok said the attack only affected a “very small” number of accounts and took place through the direct messaging feature. It has taken measures to stop the cyber attack, which it is still investigating.

A source at Tiktok told Reuters news agency that malicious actors targeted Hilton’s account but failed to affect it.

CNN on the other hand was one of those compromised in the attack, as was an official Sony brand account, according to Forbes.

Tiktok said: “We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward.”

It is another problem to add to the list for the social media site, owned by Chinese tech firm Bytedance, which is currently facing a ban in the US amid concerns over national security.

Despite its popularity amongst American teens, Tiktok must sell to a non-Chinese entity by January 2025. It denies allegations of data-sharing with the Chinese government and has been lobbying against the ban.

“Already under the glare of US politicians and regulators, Chinese video-sharing app Tiktok will have done itself few favours as it falls victim to a cyber-attack,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould, adding that it “may make it even harder for owner Bytedance to revive stalled IPO plans.”

Bytedance has shelved plans to go public in Hong Kong multiple times since Beijing’s heightened scrutiny of China’s technology giants began in late 2020.