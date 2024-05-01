MPs call for AI Act to protect music industry

The APPG’s report makes eight recommendations to the Government.

MPs have called for a new law to stop artificial intelligence (AI) firms “deceiving” music fans by releasing deepfakes or AI-generated music.

The report, released earlier today by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Music, has urged policymakers to protect listeners from being “ripped off” and to protect creators from “theft”.

It comes as the music industry finds itself increasingly at odds with AI; earlier this month, music industry heavyweights Song and Universal put pressure on tech companies to stop training AI models without consent, credit or compensation.

The APPG’s report makes eight recommendations to the Government, including the implementation of a UK AI Act, the labelling of AI-generated copy, and a personality right to protect artists from deepfakes.

“AI is having a profound impact on our musical landscape. The UK must grasp the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of music if it is to retain its role as a powerhouse in exporting music and nurturing world-class talent.” the APPG on Music Chair, Kevin Brennan MP, said.

“By leveraging the collective strength of policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators we can ensure that AI serves as a catalyst for creativity, and progress in the music ecosystem, rather than an inhibitor of growth and a destroyer of creators’ livelihoods,” he continued.

Four fifths of people agree that the law should prevent an AI model from using an artists’ music to train with the artists’ consent, according to a UK Music poll.

“The threat to the music industry from generative AI is now very real and the Government must move to legislate to support our world-leading music industry,” UK Music Interim Chief Executive Tom Kiehl said.

Fears over AI stretch across the entertainment industry: after a 118-day strike, the union SAG-AFRA recently came to a “groundbreaking” deal with Hollywood executives over AI, which covers 2021 to 2026 and safeguards artists against the use of AI.

A government spokesperson said:“We are committed to helping artists and the creative industries work with the AI sector to harness the opportunities this technology provides, and ensure our music can continue to be enjoyed around the world.



“Trust and transparency are vital to this shared approach. We are working closely with stakeholders and will provide a further update in due course.”