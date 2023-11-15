Three major Friends stars break silence to share ‘grief’ in touching Matthew Perry tributes

Two weeks after his passing Matthew Perry’s former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston has paid a touching tribute.

All five former lead stars joined together to post a united statement in the days following his death but only in the past 24 had any of the major stars said anything individually.

In a public declaration of love for Matthew Perry, her former co-star of ten years, Aniston wrote on social media: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Matthew Perry died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub in the garden of his private property earlier this month.

The actor, who struggled with alcohol and drug abuse but was vocal about his challenges in his memoir, published last year, said he wanted to be remembered for how he helped people more than his legacy on Friends.

He wrote in his memoir: “… When I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc also paid tribute this week. Schwimmer, who played Ross, said: “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

And LeBlanc who played Joey wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

