Friends’ London filming locations remembered as TfL pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry

TfL has paid tribute to Matthew Perry who died on Saturday

Londoners have been paying tribute to Matthew Perry by remembering the Friends filming locations in the capital, and TfL has also remembered Matthew Perry with heart-rending reminders about the passing of the star posted across the Tube network.

Whiteboards on the way down to Tube platforms read “could we be anymore heartbroken?” as TfL paid tribute to the 54-year old who died in his hot tub on Saturday.

Details around his death are not yet known, although Perry had been playing pickleball, a sport similar to tennis, near his home in Pacific Palisades earlier in the day. The Friends cast are reportedly working on a joint statement.

One TfL sign read: “We have all lost a Friend; In our memories, in our hearts, And on our screens… You’re a legend and your legacy will live forevermore.”

The signs were created by the @allontheboard Instagram creative team, who were anonymous but in 2020 it was revealed that the friendly signages are created by two TfL employees. Station assistants Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath are behind the signs which are dotted throughout the Tube network.

Thomas Duke, who runs the Stepping Through Film Instagram account looking at famous film locations around the world, also paid tribute to Matthew Perry. He went around the London filming locations from Friends when they filmed Ross and Emily’s wedding in the capital at the end of series 4.

Filming took place in March 1998 outside Harrods, the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey and the London Marriott Hotel just off from Grosvenor Square. Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc had some particularly memorable scenes, including a fan favourite, when Joey and Chandler tried to “get into the map” to work out their bearings outside the Marriott Hotel.

Duke held up printed images from the Friends episodes at the actual locations the scenes were shot and paid tribute, writing on social media: “Chandler was in our homes keeping us company for decades. From screen to reality, he kept us going strong.”

Chandler was in our homes keeping us company for decades. From screen to reality, he kept us going strong. pic.twitter.com/LCB0BaeY5j — Tom (@thomasduke98) October 29, 2023

For Matthew Perry ♥️



Thank you for making the whole world laugh – thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/S8kAlYCCM5 — Tom (@thomasduke98) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry struggled with alcohol and drug abuse but was vocal about his challenges in his memoir, published last year, said he wanted to be remembered for how he helped people more than his legacy on Friends.

He wrote in his memoir: “…When I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”