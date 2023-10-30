Main Friends cast ‘working on’ tribute to Matthew Perry

The Friends cast are reportedly working on a join tribute to Matthew Perry

The five major cast members from Friends have yet to pay tribute to Matthew Perry following the actor’s death on Saturday aged 54.

Perry died from an apparent drowning in the hot tub in his private residence, and co-stars including Maggie Wheeler, who played his former girlfriend Janice, have paid tribute online.

Others to have spoken out include Hank Azaria, who played Phoebe’s boyfriend David on Friends, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to school with Perry.

Showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield was speaking on GB News when she said: “New information is that the core cast of Friends is currently working on a joint statement they can release.

“According to sources they are reeling about the death of Matthew Perry, they say that he was their brother and that they fiercely protected him through some of his toughest times.

“They believe that this is incredibly unfair, according to one of Lisa Kudrow’s friends, and no one saw this coming because they felt like he was in a really good place that he had one of his best years.”

The actor, who struggled with alcohol and drug abuse but was vocal about his challenges in his memoir, published last year, said he wanted to be remembered for how he helped people more than his legacy on Friends.

He wrote in his memoir: “… When I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”