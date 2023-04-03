Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson passes away aged 91

Nigel Lawson has passed away, aged 91

The former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, who oversaw the City’s mid-eighties Big Bang, has passed away at 91 as first reported in the Telegraph.

Prior to entering politics Lawson was the City editor of the broadsheet.

Lawson served at No. 11 Downing Street through six years of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership and is credited with some of the most far-reaching reforms ever delivered in the British economy.

Tory MPs took to social media to pay tribute to a man who is seen as a vital architect of the Thatcher years.

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died. A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2023

Later Lord Lawson, he retired from public life last year, giving up his seat in the House of Lords.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.