Alistair Darling dies aged 70: Heartfelt tributes paid to ‘one of the great chancellors’

Former Labour Chancellor Alistair Darling has died aged 70, as tributes have poured in from across the political divide.

The veteran politician led the Treasury under Prime Minister Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2010, and stood as an MP from 1987 to 2015.

Labour leader Keir Starmer recalled his “calm expertise and honesty” through the financial crisis, while current chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he was “one of the great Chancellors“.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer led tributes from the party, saying: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alistair Darling. My heart goes out to his family, particularly Maggie, Calum and Anna, whom he loved so dearly.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.

Today our thoughts are with the friends, family and former colleagues of Alistair Darling, Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2007 – 2010.

“He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship. He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”

Labour’s Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he “spent a year around the Cabinet table being inspired by his calm leadership during the financial crisis. His integrity, and his years of service to our country will never be forgotten.”

Jeremy Hunt, the current chancellor, posted a message on X, saying it was “a sad day – I want to pay particular tribute to one of my predecessors, Alistair Darling. One of the great Chancellors, he’ll be remembered for doing the right thing for the country at a time of extraordinary turmoil.”

A sad day – I want to pay particular tribute to one of my predecessors, Alistair Darling. One of the great Chancellors, he'll be remembered for doing the right thing for the country at a time of extraordinary turmoil. My deepest sympathies to his family.

Former prime minister and current foreign secretary, Lord David Cameron, called him a “thoroughly kind and decent man” who despite representing different parties, said he “always valued his immense contribution”.

“He has left us far too early”

Gordon Brown, who Darling served under as chancellor from 2007-10, said he was “deeply saddened” by his death.

“I, like many relied on his wisdom, calmness in a crisis and his humour. I send my deepest condolences” to his family. “He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said Alistair Darling was the “safest of safe hands” in government.

“Alistair Darling was a rarity in politics,” Sir Tony said.

“I never met anyone who didn’t like him. He was highly capable, though modest, understated but never to be underestimated, always kind and dignified even under the intense pressure politics can generate.

“He was the safest of safe hands. I knew he could be given any position in the Cabinet and be depended upon. I liked him and respected him immensely as a colleague and as a friend.

“In all the jobs he did for me in Government – chief secretary, work and pensions, transport, trade and industry and of course as secretary of state for Scotland, he was outstanding.

Former chancellor Alistair Darling holds his Pre-Budget Report at his desk in the Treasury, London.. Photo credit should read: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

“He could take tough decisions on spending when he needed to, but as he did with Crossrail, when convinced of a project’s importance, he would be equally tough in supporting it.

“I remember him with huge affection. He has been taken from us far too soon. My deepest condolences to Maggie, to Calum and Anna.”

Tributes also flowed in from outside the world of Politics, with Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation sharing his thoughts on social media.

The economist said: “I’m sadder than words can say. Alistair Darling was a great man, but never expected to be treated as one. A man who always felt the weight of the huge decisions that public service involves, but was still able to take them – even in the darkest of economic times”.

“Alistair was the man who not only gave me my career, but served the beef at my wedding and the cake at our last chat just a few weeks ago. I’ll be forever grateful to have known him, and sad not to be able to share another bottle of wine with him”

Journalist Andrew Neil said he was a “proud Scot. Proud Brit. Lovely man. Good company. Excellent Chancellor. A life well lived in public service”.

Alistair Campbell, who was embedded in new Labour, called him a “lovely man who always put others before himself. A team player. He did a succession of Cabinet jobs from start to finish of the New Labour era and did every one of them well. Last time I saw him not that long ago he seemed fit and well. Shocking news. A case of the good dying young. Love and sympathy to his diamond wife”.