PM pays tribute to Sir David Amess MP killed in fatal stabbing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Sir David Amess MP, who was killed today in a fatal stabbing.

In a statement, he said “all our hearts are filled with shock and sadness” at the news.

The Prime Minister praised Amess’ public service record.

He highlighted his efforts to end animal cruelty, reduce fuel poverty and help people suffering from endometriosis.

Johnson said, “The reason why people are so saddened is that he was one of kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. He also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable.”

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Johnson called on the police to “get on with their investigation”.

Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Treatment was first given at the scene with an air ambulance standing by, however Amess could not be saved.

He leaves behind his wife Julia and five children.

Co-chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden has announced that party campaigning has been suspended following the tragic events.