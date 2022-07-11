Explainer-in-brief: Life after No10, from lobbying to the speaking tour

Politicians, from left, former Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson might have been forced to make his exit from No10 – but it looks like he has no intention of making an exit from politics. There are suggestions he will stay on as an MP.

Theresa May, the predecessor whom he helped take down, has also remained an MP. On the side, however, she’s making a considerable amount of money delivering speeches all over the world – some of which have been reported to be as lucrative as £136,000.

David Cameron left politics to enter the private sector, only to be engulfed in the Greensill lobbying scandal during the pandemic. Trying to exploit his political connections for private gain didn’t take him very far.

Gordon Brown has largely kept out of national politics, taking on international roles such as “Ambassador for Global Health Funding” at the WHO. Tony Blair has gone on to create his own foundation, influencing policy from outside of politics. The possibilities are endless, it seems.