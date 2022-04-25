Theresa May pockets more than £400,000 for just six talks as former PM hits the US lecture circuit

Former PM Theresa May retained her Maidenhead seat after she resigned

Former Prime Minister Theresa May collected more than £400,000 for just six speeches.

The MP recorded last week in the Register of Member’s Interests that she raked in £404,080 for six speeches she gave in the United States.

The work, which costs her about 40 hours in total, so one full work week, was carried out for the Cambridge Speaker Series, which paid the former Home Secretary the fee.

Accomodation and flights were also paid for, according to the entry, which totalled around £3,400.

According to the Daily Mail, these six speeches take May’s total earnings since leaving Downing Street to just over £2m.