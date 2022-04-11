Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering Sir David Amess

A large photograph of murdered MP David Amess is seen outside the Houses of Parliament on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A 26-year-old man labelled a “fanatical terrorist” has been found guilty of murdering the MP Sir David Amess.

The Southend West MP died after suffering 20 stab wounds during a constituency surgery held in Essex in October last year. The court heard that Amess, 69, was the victim of a “vicious and frenzied” attack by and was assassinated for “terrorist purposes.”

Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of murder at the conclusion of a trial in the Old Bailey. Jurors reached a guilty verdict less than twenty minutes after they were sent out this afternoon.

Ali, from Kentish Town in North London, was put through the UK’s anti-radicalisation scheme, Prevent, in 2014.

He was arrested at the scene of the stabbing having posed as a constituent to gain an appointment to meet the MP. Ali, an IS supporter, sent a message from his phone justifying his actions to his WhatsApp contacts and waiting in the church for police to arrive.

Ali had planned attacks on other MPs, including cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who he identified as “a harm to Muslims”.

More to follow