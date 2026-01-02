King and Ascend could deliver Eustace a Swift double

David Eustace has trained 12 winners in Hong Kong so far this season

RACING continues to come thick and fast in Hong Kong, with an 11-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday following hot on the heels of the New Year card at the same venue on Thursday.

The feature race on the card, the Group Three Bauhinia Sprint Trophy (8.05am), a handicap over five furlongs, is full of the usual suspects, but with one exception, the David Eustace-trained COLOURFUL KING.

The son of Blue Point produced the wow factor when coming from last to first, and in the commentator’s own words “ran past them for fun”, over the course and distance in November, with jockey Zac Purton easing up in the closing stages.

On that form he is difficult to oppose, and despite his hefty penalty, carries only five pounds more in the saddle.

Top-weights Beauty Waves, Wunderbar and Invincible Sage should find this company less demanding from taking on the likes of Ka Ying Rising and Fast Network in Group One and Two contests this season, but it will still take a leap of faith to expect them to successfully concede weight to Colourful King.

Course-and-distance specialist Magic Control, who has won three times over the straight five furlongs, didn’t get too much luck behind Colourful King, but subsequently ran well when chasing home Sky Trust over six furlongs last month, and could make the frame.

Trainer David Eustace is capable of striking a quick-fire double, when he saddles top-weight SWIFT ASCEND in the Tai Tong Shan Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

The son of Lord Kanaloa caught the eye when coming from miles back to finish a fast-closing third to Gorgeous Win, after suffering a tough and wide journey at his first attempt on the surface early last month.

With a favourable inside gate in two to exit from, he should get a dream journey and be hard to stop in the closing stages.

Last-start winner Victory Sky, also well drawn in three, looks the principle threat, but keep an eye on Super Joy N Fun who was given too much to do in the race won by Victory Sky, and with more luck could be capable of causing a surprise.

POINTERS

Colourful King 8.05 am Sha Tin

Swift Ascend 8.40am Sha Tin