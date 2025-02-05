Kay Burley: Broadcaster quits Sky News after almost four decades

Kay Burley (Getty)

Broadcast titan Kay Burley has announced her retirement from Sky News after 36 years at the helm.

The legendary news presenter was part of the original news team which launched in 1989, meaning her career at the Rupert Murdoch-owned broadcaster spanned five decades.

Closing her final Sky News breakfast show today, she said : “From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, its been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business”.

“Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning”.

She also reflected on her time covering major events, like the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

“News by its very nature is often devastating and together we’ve covered so many life-changing events”, she said.

She added: “We’ve also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too”, citing the Olympics, and a number of royal weddings, and jubilees that she covered.

Burley, who was part of Sky News‘ launch team in 1989, played a key role in shaping the channel’s coverage. Her reporting of 9/11 contributed to Sky News winning a BAFTA award.

Her departure follows the recent exit of “business live” presenter Ian King, who announced in December that he would leave Sky News this spring.

King has been with the news channel for ten years, and has reportedly “agreed to contribute analysis and reporting” to Sky News before his official departure.