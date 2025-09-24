Cricketers’ union: Counties don’t care about player welfare

Proposals to cut the number of fixtures in the County Championship failed to get sufficient support from clubs

The Professional Cricketers’ Association has accused County Championship chairs of failing to prioritise player welfare after they rejected plans to streamline the competition.

A long-running consultation on reducing the number of fixtures in the English game concluded yesterday without achieving the two-thirds majority support required.

The proposals put to a vote were for the top division to expand to 12 teams but play 13 times each – one game fewer than under the current format.

“Ultimately the required minimum number of 12 county chairs did not see player welfare as a priority,” said PCA chair Olly Hannon-Dalby.

“The players’ voice on the schedule has been steadfast for a number of years and provided a clear directive for the game to join together to improve standards for all.

“Over the past two years, we have seen increasing levels of genuine concern for player health and wellbeing and as an association we represented this in the strongest possible way.”

PCA chief executive Daryl Mitchell called retaining the status quo a “concerning decision”.

The player union favoured moves to cut the County Championship schedule to 12 fixtures, after finding that a majority of members had concerns over workload during a survey earlier this year.

“I would like to thank all parties who have been involved in this extensive process,” added Hannon-Dalby. “However, it has reached an unsatisfactory conclusion, despite the best efforts of many who highlighted the increasing demands on professional players.”

Indicative schedule ‘not acceptable’, says PCA

Players have faced increasing demands from the growth of white-ball competitions such as The Hundred, which in turn is putting pressure on other domestic cricket.

But a reduction in fixtures would threaten revenues at counties already struggling to make ends meet – and who have already accepted a slimmed-down T20 Blast.

“The outcome of the men’s domestic structure review fails to support the demands put on elite professional cricketers in 2026 and beyond,” said Mitchell.

“Unfortunately, the decision-makers have failed to ensure our premier red-ball competition remains a standout in world cricket by evolving, not just to meet the needs of modern professionals, but to provide a product that captures the imagination for all.

“With the continuation of a 14-game Championship season, an indicative schedule for 2026 we have seen suggests there will be two games in nine days following The Hundred. This cannot be acceptable.

“We now need to ensure the best possible schedule can be created in a structure that remains not fit for purpose.”