London hailed as global capital for women’s sport as 1.4m visit

London has been hailed as a global epicentre for women’s sport after the Red Roses, Queen’s Club, the Lionesses and athletics all contributed to 1.4m fans attending events in the capital.

London has been hailed as a global epicentre for women’s sport after the Red Roses, Queen’s Club, the Lionesses and athletics all contributed to 1.4m fans attending events in the capital.

Nearly 82,000 fans packed in to Allianz Stadium in Twickenham last month to watch England beat Canada to win a first Women’s Rugby World Cup since 2014, while thousands celebrated their success the following day at Battersea Power Station just months after an estimated 65,000 fans lined the streets of The Mall to welcome home the victorious Lionesses from their Euros triumph in Switzerland.

Earlier this year thousands flocked to west London to watch women compete at Queen’s Club for the first time in 50 years, while more filled Wimbledon for the Championships.

Throw in a sold-out athletics meet at London Stadium, nearly 75,000 at the Women’s FA Cup final and the Netball Super League final at the O2 and women’s sport has prospered in the capital across 2025.

London at the heart

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “At the start of the year, I declared London the undisputed global capital for women’s sport in 2025 and I am proud that our city has so emphatically delivered, with more than a million fans coming here to watch the world’s best athletes.”

There’s little international women’s sport taking place between now and the end of the year in the capital but the Lionesses will take on China at Wembley in late November as part of a series of games against various opponents across the country.

But 2026 is set to welcome swathes of fans for women’s sport yet again, with London a key host city for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The capital will likely be at the heart of any successful bid to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships, while Wembley Stadium will likely host the final of a successful 2035 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid – for which the Home Nations bid is the sole entry.