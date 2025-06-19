HSBC Championships: Why sponsors can’t get enough of Queen’s Club

HSBC, Lexus and Infosys are among the LTA’s commercial partners for the Queen’s Club event

For the last three years, the men’s championship at Queen’s Club has been voted the best ATP 500-level tournament on the circuit by perhaps the most important stakeholders of all: players.

The tennis-watching public also seems to love it. Last week’s women’s championship, held for the first time in 50 years, sold out for several days and crowds have continued to pack out the west London venue for the men’s event this week.

Sponsors, too, have long recognised the value. HSBC took over as title partner this year, while the tournament’s success and expansion are a major factor in organiser the LTA forecasting a 40 per cent uplift in commercial revenues for 2025.

Key to its appeal to brands is that Queen’s shares many of the attractive associations of its Grand Slam cousin across the river in south-west London, says Sean Connell, editor of trade publication The Sponsor.

“Queen’s is one of the most sought-after sponsorship opportunities in the British sporting calendar,” he said.

“It doubles down on all the valuable attributes associated with Wimbledon – quintessentially British, rich in heritage, prestigious, and high in quality. And while its audience is smaller, that only amplifies its most potent asset: exclusivity.

“For sponsors like HSBC, this year’s tournament offers exposure to a concentrated high-net-worth audience, alongside valuable opportunities to engage both new and existing clients in a relaxed, sociable environment.”

Queen’s Club event has a winning formula

The HSBC Championships benefits from a winning formula that also includes free-to-air TV exposure, affordable tickets and, from this year, both genders competing, says sports sponsorship expert Steve Martin.

“Queen’s has managed to revamp itself. It is a great day in the calendar and it is tapping into the male and female audience,” said Martin, founding partner of full-service agency MSQ Sport + Entertainment.

“Commercially HSBC has spent some money on activation but its success is the sum of the parts: the ticket prices aren’t too crazy and it has found its slot as the build-up and precursor to Wimbledon – which is exclusive and expensive.”

Its popularity among top players helps – Carlos Alcaraz, who duked it out with Jannik Sinner in a classic French Open final earlier this month, is due on court today at Queen’s – as does a cohort of British stars including Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter.

Queen’s leans into British tennis heritage, from naming its show court after Sir Andy Murray to appointing the former world No1’s brother Jamie tournament director last year.

Added Martin: “It is a great day out with sensible pricing and it’s therefore playing out well. You match that with being on the BBC and they’ve done a great job in making it commercially attractive.”

Cheaper alternative to Wimbledon for brands

Brands have long sought to bask in the reflected glow of Queen’s, a members-only institution that dates back more than 135 years, says Neil Hopkins, global head of strategy at M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment.

Other LTA commercial partners who receive advertising presence during tournament fortnight include Lexus, Castore, Infosys and Barclays – the latter is also a Wimbledon partner.

“There is no doubt Queen’s has always represented a high-quality piece of sponsorship real estate – even managing to support Stella Artois’ premium pretensions for nearly three decades,” said Hopkins.

“It has generally managed to attract sponsors including insurance firm Aegon and second-hand car website Cinch.

“This is likely because its price tag is considerably lower than Wimbledon, its on-court branding is substantial compared to SW19’s famously clean environs and, being in west London, is an easy escape from the office for hospitality guests.

“The addition of the women’s event this year also gives sponsors an additional week in the sun.”

Wimbledon carries more prestige, broadcast reach and customer engagement potential due to its Grand Slam status and super-premium image, which has helped attract partners including Range Rover, Rolex, American Express and Vodafone, but for those seeking more of a value play Queen’s remains hugely popular.

Added Hopkins: “With sponsorship revenues up considerably, the LTA can be in no doubt that it is still holding an ace.”